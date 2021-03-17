Tejashwi Yadav again attacks Ram Surat Rai over alleged recovery of illicit liquor

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference on March 17 once again targeted Bihar Minister Ram Surat Rai over the alleged recovery of illicit liquor from school run by Rai's brother.

Not only did Tejashwi questioned that why Rai's brother has not been arrested but also accused the minister of lying about his relation with his brother.

Yadav said, "Minister said that he has no contact with his brother for past 10 years.

But after our press conference, he confessed that his brother owns the school.

It has been 5 months since the incident, why is his brother not arrested?"