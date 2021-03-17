Trapped fox saved from drowning in well by clinging onto electric cable

A fox fell into a farm well in south India but was rescued with help from some local people.

Villagers from Karimnagar district, Telangana, found a fox that had accidentally fallen into the well on February 20.

The animal was swimming hard to stay afloat but was getting tired.

Fearing that the time was running out for the fox, the villagers first thought of lowering a bamboo basket into the well.

When they could not find one quickly, they lowered a spare electric cable which was meant to run the irrigation motor.

The fox bit the cable with its teeth and held onto it as the villagers pulled it up.

The fox climbed to the surface and ran off from there back into the forest.