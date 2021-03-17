UK 18-year-old buys and gifts food packages to the homeless during Christmas holidays

This 18-year-old bought and gifted a range of food packages to the homeless in Liverpool, UK.

Lauren Nicole Morris explained that she used the money she made from making wreaths to purchase items of food that were then given to the homeless.

Footage filmed in December 2019 shows Morris and her mum purchasing the gift bags which consisted of cereal bars, hand sanitiser, chocolate and many other items. The YouTuber said: "Every day on the way to dance I would see homeless people so me and my family thought we would treat as many of the homeless as possible as it was a cold winter night.

"It was just a few days before Christmas so they deserved a little extra happiness.

In the video, me and my mum went shopping to purchase items for care packages/Christmas presents for the homeless near where we live.

"I then came home and packaged them all and then we went and passed them out to the homeless!" A timelapse shows the 18-year-old pack the items into several gift bags which she then hands to homeless people.

Morris added: "People's reactions were so heartwarming, they were just so grateful and happy!

I think they appreciated the fact we got them some thoughtful things in the gift bags as well as essentials!

"As we were passing out the gifts, people in cars saw us and were stopping and saying how thoughtful we were which was very kind of them.

Another thing was that out of everything we included the most common thing to be looked at first was the puzzle books!

"Me and my family would have loved to do it for Christmas 2020 however we didn’t want to risk the lives of people due to the pandemic, as soon as it is safer we will definitely be doing this regularly!"