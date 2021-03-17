'Shook our whole neighborhood!' Reported firework stack explodes killing two and forcing evacuations in southern California

This is the moment around noon on Tuesday (March 16) when Paige Sipple was minding her business when she heard a huge boom.

This is the moment around noon on Tuesday (March 16) when Paige Sipple was minding her business when she heard a huge boom.

"I was just doing laundry and heard almost like a gunshot but it shook my whole house!

I went outside and started recording and caught the explosion," Sipple tells Newsflare.

The explosion has been reported originating with a firework stack by local media, with media now reporting two people have died in the explosion.

Several animals, including a horse, were reported as injured as well.

The FBI, ATF, and a local bomb squad were sweeping the area, described as a backyard of about a half an acre, to make sure there weren't any other live fireworks.

Details about who were killed were not immediately available, but the blast prompted an evacuation order for the area.