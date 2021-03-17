Fasten your seatbelts for thrilling 'Flight' action

Makers of the upcoming high-octane thriller 'Flight' starring actor Mohit Chadda announced a new release date.

The movie takes over Sooryavanshi's release date, and will now hit the big screens on April 02, 2021.

Coincidentally, the trailer of 'Flight' was launched on the same date as that of 'Sooryavanshi', but with a year's difference in between.

Talking about postponing the release date, Mohit shared, "Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of 'Flight' to a long weekend.

We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning and next month?" Actor Mohit then spoke about the love movie's trailer received and said, "It has been a great experience so far.

Our entire team was ecstatic when Mr Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the trailer.

It was such an honour since we have grown up idolizing him." "We wanted to reciprocate the same love from our fans by releasing Flight on a long weekend for them to enjoy.

It would give them a chance to divulge in entertainment and relax from a stressful year while enjoying our movie on the big screen," concluded Mohit.

A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K Chadda's 'Flight' has been directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi.

Apart from Mohit Chadda, the movie also stars Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles.