Mai-Own 2021 cultural exhibition underway in Manipur

"Mai-Own, 2021" an exhibition of world-ready products from all corners of Manipur began today at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal.

The exhibition aims to boost local entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and service providers to reach global standards.The exhibition is being held as part of the celebration of the present Government completing 4 years of governance.

Addressing the opening function, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren said that Mai-Own exhibition signifies the English word 'My Own'.

Mai-Own 2021 takes forward Prime Minister's call for 'Vocal for Local to Go Global', a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The exhibition reflects the changing-perspective of doing trade and business in a new direction by the ever-increasing number of enterprising people of Manipur.

The exhibition which will continue till March 22