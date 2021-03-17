LEGEND movie Clip - Starring Tom Hardy as Ronnie and Reggie Kray - Fight Scene

LEGEND movie Clip - Starring Tom Hardy as Ronnie and Reggie Kray - Fight Scene - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award-winner Brian Helgeland (L.A.

Confidential, Mystic River) comes the true story of London's most notorious gangsters, twins Reggie and Ronnie Kray (Tom Hardy, Mad Max: Fury Road).

As the brothers rise through the criminal underworld, Ronnie advances the family business with violence and intimidation while Reggie struggles to go legitimate for local girl Frances Shea (Emily Browning, Sucker Punch).

In and out of prison, Ronnie's unpredictable tendencies and the slow disintegration of Reggie's marriage threaten to bring the brothers' empire tumbling to the ground.