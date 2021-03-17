Ask The Expert: Hourglass Spring Open House 3/17/2021

Beth Hourigan tells Lyssa High all the all the options and extras she has lined up for Spring Open House.

C1 3 lyssa-host: today on "ask the expert", iam here at hourglass aesthetics and salon.

And i'm here with beth hourigan.

Sheis the owner.

Beth, thank you so much for having us back again.

Beth-owner: thank you.

It's always sofun.

Lyssa-host: all right.

So, you have big news foreveryone.

Next week is your spring open house.

So, let's talk about that.

Beth-owner: yeah, we're super excited.it'll be our first open house in our new location.

So, march 22nd to the 27th,monday to saturday, and we're going to just really have specials on everythingthat we do.

And then we'll have some of our experts here every single day totalk about different things.

Lyssa-host: okay.

So, first of all, what canpeople expect when they come here for the open house?

Beth-owner: sure.

Lyssa-host: what can they expect and what kind ofspecials are you having?

Beth-owner: sure.

We have... well,there's so many specials, it's hard to name all of them.

Lyssa-host: yeah.

Beth-owner: but, we're going to havediscounts on all of our injectables.

There'll be cool packages for tear troughsor a full liquid facelift.

There'll be discounts on hand- tied hair extensionsfor the first time ever.

Lyssa-host: uh-huh .

Beth-owner: we're going to have discountson hormones.

We're going to be introducing our iv hydration membership,dis counts on lashes, skincare, hair.

Lyssa-host: everything.

Beth-owner: everything.

Yes.

Lyssa-host: everything is discounted, basically.

Beth-owner: absolutely.

Lyssa-host: and then also you had mentioned thatthe consultants are going to be here too, some of the reps with some of theproducts that you use.

Beth-owner: yeah.

Lyssa-host: why is that important for people toknow?

Beth-owner: i think it's really valuablebecause the sales reps... we offer so many different things here.

We're sort ofa mega spa, if you will.

Lyssa-host: mm-hmm .

Beth-owner: and then we bring in oursales reps because they represent one brand, so they can really dig into it andtell you why kybella's so great or why the sculptra buttlift is so phenomenal.

Lyssa-host: right.

Beth-owner: things that maybe you don'teven know about, but they will bring it to your attention.

So, it's cool, andwe'll have those schedules on social media and on our website.

Lyssa-host: see, that's fantastic.

So, if you'vebeen thinking about having some things done, this is a great time for folks tocome in and really talk about it, have a consultation, maybe catch some greatdeals on some of your products.

Beth-owner: absolutely.

Lyssa-host: so, where do they find out moreinformation?

Beth-owner: you can go to our website,www.hourg lasslex.com, or you can call us at 904-5274.

Lyssa-host: all right.

Well, thank you very much.look forward to it.

Beth-owner: thank you.

Coming up in this half hour of good morning kentucky... state