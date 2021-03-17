Skip to main content
Lincoln Fatal 3/17/2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Lincoln Fatal 3/17/2021
Lincoln Fatal 3/17/2021

Police are investigating a deadly one car crash with one fatality and two possible injuries in Lincoln County on US 27 at Shake Rag Road around midnight.

