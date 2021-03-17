Lincoln Fatal 3/17/2021

Police are investigating a deadly one car crash with one fatality and two possible injuries in Lincoln County on US 27 at Shake Rag Road around midnight.

New this morning-- police are investigating a deadly crash in lincoln county.

It happened on us highway 27 south...at shake rag road around midnight.

According to the sheriff's office... just one car was involved.

The office says at least one person has died.

According to the kentucky transportation cabinent..

At least 2 people may have also been hurt in that crash.

At this time--police have not released any information about what caused the crash..ages or who was involved.

The roadway is open after being closed for several hours.

