This is the dangerous moment a motorcyclist in Indonesia wobbled all over the road as he transported a huge pile of mattresses.
Biker in Indonesia wobbles terrifyingly as he transports huge pile of mattresses
The terrifying scene was captured on the main road between Padang and Bukittinggi in West Sumatra today (March 17).