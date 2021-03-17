Skip to main content
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Biker in Indonesia wobbles terrifyingly as he transports huge pile of mattresses

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:16s 0 shares 1 views
This is the dangerous moment a motorcyclist in Indonesia wobbled all over the road as he transported a huge pile of mattresses.

The terrifying scene was captured on the main road between Padang and Bukittinggi in West Sumatra today (March 17).

