Navjot Singh Sidhu should get decisive post: Congress leader's wife

On Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said "He is working for Punjab.

If he was eyeing a post, he would've been somewhere else for 1.5 years.

But, if he's unable to work, there is no point in sacrifice.

A post is required that lets him take decisions but we have no expectations."