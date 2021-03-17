Eight-year-old speedcuber uses hands and feet to solve three puzzle cubes simultaneously

This eight-year-old from India broke the Guinness World Record for solving three puzzle cubes simultaneously in under two minutes.

This eight-year-old from India broke the Guinness World Record for solving three puzzle cubes simultaneously in under two minutes.

Eight-year-old Atharva, from Bangalore, Karnataka, India completed the impressive feat on 9 December 2020 using 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cubes.

Atharva beat the previous record holder’s time by over six seconds and, as any speedcuber will tell you, every second counts.

The previous record-holder was Jianyu Que with a time of 1 minute 36.39 seconds.

In 2018, Atharva participated in a state-level talent show called Best talent of Karnataka.

During the preliminary rounds, he solved cubes using his feet and in the finals, he performed solving the puzzles with both hands and feet.

The crowd cheered his performance and he left victorious.

"Back then it was just a performance and I did not know that I will be working on this for my Guinness World Records title," Atharva said.

With his GWR title, he hopes he will be able to inspire and motivate other people into entering the amazing world of cubing.

"The training was never difficult because I enjoyed solving the puzzles with both hands and feet.

I believe loving what you do makes training or working towards achieving your goals easier," he explained.

Atharva is already planning the route to breaking his own record with a sub-minute time on the horizon.

He has also expressed an interest in pursuing other titles in the cube-solving field.

"I love puzzles.

I love solving them." With the continued support of his family and his passion for cubing, it's likely this is just the beginning of Atharva's record-breaking journey.