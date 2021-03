PM Modi expressed disappointment on COVID-19 vaccine wastage: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Vinod Paul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed disappointment on wastage of COVID-19 vaccine in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with states and Union Territories on emerging second wave of COVID-19 in the country and the vaccination progress.