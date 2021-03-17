Sandstorm hits buildings in Tianjin, China

This is the terrifying moment residents in China experienced an intense sandstorm on Monday (March 15).

This is the terrifying moment residents in China experienced an intense sandstorm on Monday (March 15).

Footage shows how the sky turned in an eerie yellow colour and thick brown dust shrouded the area.

Filipino teacher Karl Valerio took the video outside his apartment in the Wang Lan Zhuang area of Tianjin, China.

Karl Valerio said: ‘I’ve been here for 16 years but it was my first time to experience the scariest sandstorm.

It looks like the end of the world.’ China’s Meteorological Observatory warned the elderly, children and people suffering from respiratory conditions to stay inside.

Residents were also advised to wear masks, gauze or other dust-proof products when going out and wash their faces when they return home.