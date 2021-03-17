Here’s How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Quarantine

Patrick’s Day in Quarantine.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will still be in full effect for another St.

Paddy’s Day.

Here are some ways to safely spend the second St.

Patrick’s Day of quarantine.

Learn about St.

Patrick, Read about the patron saint of Ireland and the origins of the holiday, which involves bacon and dancing.

Attend a virtual parade, Dublin is holding a six-day streaming event featuring musicians and marching bands starting on March 12.

Read a book by an Irish author, If you’re looking for something new to read, try delving into the texts of James Joyce or Anne Enright