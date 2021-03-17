Moderna Begins Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Effects on Children

As part of a study to determine whether it is both safe and effective for kids under 18.

About 6,750 children in both the U.S. and Canada will receive the two-dose vaccine.

Participants will receive each dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days apart.

The age range of the children who end up participating in the study will extend from six months to 12 years old.

Doctors will check in with the parents of the participants, and parents will keep track of their child's progress via an app.

The company is already conducting a study to determine the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids aged 12 to 18.

Children under the age of 18 are not currently eligible for the vaccine