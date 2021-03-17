This Is What the Irish Really Eat on St. Patrick's Day
This St.

Patrick's Day lean into theIrish culture with dishes that gobeyond corned beef and cabbage."Slow-cooked beef stews or lamb stews areprobably the most popular dishes," explainsClodagh McKenna, restaurant owner.Spring lamb – a hearty dish featuringa heady array of spices – is a preferreddish around St.

Patrick's Day.Meanwhile roasts, such as a legof lamb with rosemary, and piesremain tried and true favorites.Think fish pies made with codor haddock, shepherd's pie,or Guinness and Beef Pie.Finish the meal with a decadentchocolate butter pastry pie