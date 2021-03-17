Credit: In The Know Eats

Iya Foods makes authentic African-inspired pantry essentials that stay true to its founders’ origins and culture

If you’ve been looking for rich and vibrant flavors to bring to your home cooking, Iya Foods is perfect for you.

Inspired by authentic African cuisine, you’ll be amazed by the selection of seasonings, spices and whole-food powders it has to offer.

