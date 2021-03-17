Indonesian zookeepers trim pelican's wing to prevent the bird from escaping cage

It tried to escape by flying away before eventually being caught.

Zoo officers in the Indonesian province of Sumatra tried to catch a pelican to cut its feathers but the bird decided otherwise.

A zoo official said the pelican managed to flee from its cage, so it was necessary to cut its feathers to prevent the bird from escaping and disturbing visitors.

The pelican can weigh up to 15 kilograms with a wingspan of 3 metres which makes it one of the largest birds on Earth.

Pelicans use their elastic pouches to catch fish and can hold some 3 gallons of water in their bills.