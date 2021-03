Wisconsin dog crashes owner's car

A DOG IN THE DRIVER’SSEAT?POLICE IN WISCONSIN SAY ADOG DROVE HIS OWNER’S CAR -RIGHT INTO A BUILDING."I was facing this way and aJeep just bam, right into thewindow, right into the rootchakra."TURNS OUT -- THEPUP-ETRATOR IS 5-YEAR OLD’CALLIE’.POLICE SAY THE AUSTRALIANSHEPHERD WAS WAITING FOR HEROWNER WHO WAS INSIDE A LOCALBAKERY.NO HUMANS *OR* DOGS WERE