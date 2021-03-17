Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Pfizer vaccine may not be free once pandemic ends

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
People are receiving their COVID vaccination for free but that may change once the pandemic ends.

A Pfizer executive hinted at the possibility of charging for the vaccine down the road.

