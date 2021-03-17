Seven-year-old records her own Coronavirus version of The Wellerman sea shanty

A seven-year-old has become an online sensation for recording her own version of The Wellerman - and sings about being able to play again when Covid is gone.

Frankie-Rose Black wrote her own version of The Wellerman song inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frankie-Rose sang: "There once was a virus that traveled over sea the name of the virus was Covid-19, it's got vaccinations but you're under 18 you would not get it just now.

"Some day vaccinations will come so you can see anyone but your mum, one day when this is all done we'll get to play again.

"My mum is sick, my dad is too, my sister does nothing but the loo and this is why I'm telling you when will Covid end?

"Some day vaccinations will come so you can see anyone but your mum, one day when this is all done we'll get to play again.

"Wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash, wash my hands.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling fine, my mum is bad and my lad is fine, my dog is great but my cat is feeling so sick.

"One day when this is all done, we'll get to play without our mum, one day when this is all done we'll get to play again.

"We'll get to play again." The youngster snuck upstairs to her bedroom and recorded the song on her mum, Sarah Black's ipad on Sunday (March 14).

Frankie-Rose, from Countesswells, Aberdeen also sings her sister Rudi-May, four, is "doing nothing but the loo".

Mum Sarah, 35, who works as an HR consultant had no idea of Frankie-Rose's masterpiece and shared the video on her Facebook page later the same day after Frankie-Rose had sent the video to her iphone.

The mother-of-two said: "She's very aware of what's going on in the news for a girl her age and she's picked a lot of things up from seeing Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson on TV.

"There's a few crackers, but the strongest line in the song for me in the song is one day when this is all gone, we'll get to play without her mum, one day when Covid is gone we'll get to play again "She's only seven, but I think she sum up the impact the pandemic has had on us all.

"She recorded the finished version of the song on Sunday and she must have been working on the lyrics throughout the week.

"Her sister was getting annoyed with her signing so she went and recorded it in her bedroom, I was the one telling her to keep the noise down when she was banging on her dressing table.

"She's always asking for her own YouTube channel so instead I let her make videos on the iPad, she's always loved singing and dancing.

"She is a huge fan of The Wellerman song, her and her sister always sing along to it on the radio in the car and play it at home and know all the words off by heart.

"They're always disappointed when it doesn't make number one on the charts, she's had a lot of publicity since the video was first shared on social media but Nathan Evans seeing the video would be a dream come true for her.

"You can tell she's very theatrical and she's always making videos."