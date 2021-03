Uttarakhand CM in trouble after ‘Ripped Jeans’ remark | OneIndia News

Tirath Singh Rawat has found himself in the middle of controversy just a week after taking oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

During his speech at a workshop, he expressed his dislike towards women wearing ripped jeans and that in his opinion they cannot provide the right environment for their children at home.

