Top 10 Darkest Moments in Jim Carrey Movies

You may know him as a comedian, but he's be privy to some pretty dark cinematic moments.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various dark and depressing moments that are found throughout Jim Carrey’s films.
You may know him as a comedian, but he's be privy to some pretty dark cinematic moments.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various dark and depressing moments that are found throughout Jim Carrey’s films.
You may know him as a comedian, but he's be privy to some pretty dark cinematic moments.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various dark and depressing moments that are found throughout Jim Carrey’s films. Our countdown includes “The Mask”, “The Truman Show”, “Batman Forever", and more!
The darkest moments in children's movies still scare us as adults.