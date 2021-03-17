Facebook Will Pay Murdoch for News in Australia

Australia recently passed legislation that demands tech companies pay a fee for news content.

The terms of the deal struck between the two companies were not made public.

The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, ... , Robert Thomson, News Corp CEO, via CNN.

... and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses, Robert Thomson, News Corp CEO, via CNN.

After it seemed clear that Australia would pass legislation that would require Facebook to pay media companies for content.

The social media giant briefly banned news content on its platform in the country last month.

The pandemic has forced media companies across the globe to shutter newspapers and lay off workers