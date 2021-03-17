Uber to Give UK Drivers Minimum Wage, Pension and Holiday Pay
The move comes after a recent court ruling classified Uber drivers as workers entitled to benefits.

More than 70,000 drivers in the U.K. will earn at least the minimum wage of £8.72 ($12.12) after accepting a trip request.

Though they welcomed the news, the drivers who filed the case said the company “arrived to the table with this offer a day late and a dollar short.”.

The announcement follows a November ballot proposition in California where an initiative was passed... ... to exempt ride-hailing apps and food delivery services from classifying their drivers as employees instead of contractors.