Terrifying moment South Africa family find pride of lions staring through glass doors

A family was shocked after arriving home and finding a pride of lions relaxing on their veranda.

A family was shocked after arriving home and finding a pride of lions relaxing on their veranda.

David de Beer visited his father’s house that had been empty during the holidays in Hoedspruit, South Africa on January 12.

When he opened the door, he found six huge lions lounging on their veranda that were visible on the glass door.

He said: ‘"My father built the house on Leadwood and put it on the market and over December and the holiday season, it stood empty.

"So we went to have a look to see if things were good and when we opened the door slowly, we saw them." De Beer added that kept their distance to make sure that if anything happened they could get to the front door.

He said: "They are wild animals but they are careful around humans so they won’t come for you unless you corner them." The lions eventually left the property after seeing people return to the house.