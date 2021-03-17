NYC Asian Communities React To Atlanta Spa Attacks

The NYPD is stepping up its presence in neighborhoods across New York City after the deadly shootings at spas in Atlanta.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports from Chinatown.
The NYPD is stepping up its presence in neighborhoods across New York City after the deadly shootings at spas in Atlanta.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports from Chinatown.
Watch VideoOne man is in custody after three shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.
Eight people are dead..
A 21-year-old male suspect went on a shooting spree in Atlanta and its suburbs, Georgia, USA. The man opened fire at massage..