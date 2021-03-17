Explained | Why bomb was put outside Ambani house by Sachin Vaze, as per NIA

Weeks after a bomb and a threat letter were found outside 'Antilia', the house of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani, the country's premier anti-terror agency, National Investigation Agency, claims to have cracked the case.

NIA sources said that Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, who has since been suspended, orchestrated the entire incident.

So who is Vaze?

Why did he allegedly choreograph the delivery of a chilling threat to the chief of Reliance Industries?

And finally, what is the political fallout of this entire controversy?

