Heroic policeman performs CPR to bring unconscious squirrel back to life after electric shock

This is the heartwarming moment a policeman performed CPR on an unconscious squirrel that had been electrocuted by overhead cables.

Lieutenant Yongyuth Thitanon found in the injured albino outside the station in Udon Thani, northern Thailand, on Tuesday morning (March 16).

The caring cop noticed that the creature – particularly rare because of its colour – had been zapped by the current while scampering along power lines.

Yongyuth ran over and used a stick to perform chest compressions on the lifeless animal, believed to be sacred in Buddhist folklore because of its colour.

Around two minute laters, the squirrel started to show signs of life.

Yongyuth turned the animal onto its front and it was able to stand.

Touchingly, the albino squirrel scampered away into nearby trees to rejoin its friends.

Yongyuth said: ‘The squirrel had been struck with an electric shock and fell to the ground.

I used CPR to save its life.

I kept going until I was able to resurrect it, then it returned to nature.’ The policeman said that he used a stick instead of his fingers to prevent the squirrel from panicking and biting him.

He said: ‘I was happy with my work when I saw the squirrel run away.

Being a policeman is not just about catching criminals, we should help everyone in society, including animals.’