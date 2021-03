'Bihar to increase testing': CM Nitish after attending all-CMs meet with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with all chief ministers of states and Union Territories over spike in COVID cases in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state is going to increase its testing to isolate the infected people so that the spread can be curbed.

He also said that people have to be vigilant and should follow COVID norms.