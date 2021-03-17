Wednesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: RXDX, FORA

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Prometheus Biosciences' Chief Operating Officer, Mark Stenhouse, made a $266,000 purchase of RXDX, buying 14,000 shares at a cost of $19.00 each.

Stenhouse was up about 23.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RXDX trading as high as $23.46 in trading on Wednesday.

Prometheus Biosciences is trading off about 3.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Forian, there was insider buying on Friday, by Stanley S.

Trotman Jr. who bought 20,543 shares for a cost of $12.07 each, for a trade totaling $247,876.

Forian is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.