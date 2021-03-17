Melissa Gorga says this season of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' is the most dramatic in 'a long time'

Melissa Gorga is a longtime staple of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Gibson Johns interviews the 9-season cast member about why the current eleventh season is the most dramatic she's witnessed "in a long time," including the drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider and what it's like being caught in the middle, airing out a rough patch in her marriage with Joe Gorga and continuing to butt heads with Jennifer Aydin.

They also look back at some of Melissa's most memorable moments on "RHONJ" and reflect on hanging out at BravoCon together.