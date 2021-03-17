Amelia Earhart Festival canceled a second year due to the pandemic

Earhart festival is off again for this summer.

For the second year in a row...it will be a covid casulty.

A summer festival that attracts tens of thousands of people to atchison kansas, will not go on as planned ...kq2's danielle soxy has more.

<<<(danielle sachse reporting) the amelia earhart festival in atchison is cancelled...again.

Sot: jacque pregont, ae committee coordinator "it's decision time for us, we couldn't wait much longer."the festival committee recenetly it's too risky given the continued threat of the covid-19 pandemic.sot: jacque pregont, ae committee coordinator "there's upwards of 35,000 people on the riverfront on saturday night.

We want this event, we want to have it, so it's very frustrating for us and our biggest concern is safety."the city of atchison has been celebrating the life of amelia earhart for the last 24 years...the festival is filled with music, food, carnival rides, a fireworks display and much more, all along the riverfront,but for the second summer in a row, the celebrating will not be taking flight...sot: jacque pregont, ae committee coordinator "it effects everybody, all the way from our businesses downtown to the hotels to the vendors that come in and setup for different--food vendors, craft vendors--there's a lot of people.

It effects a lot of people.

The other people i don't think people don't understand is we don't make money on this festival, we are lucky if we break even.

For us to attempt to do something and try to limit the number of people, it's just not feasible for us to do it."organizers also called off the event last year because of covid-19, but they said this year's decision was even harder....sot: jacque pregont, ae committee coordinator "i think it was a harder decision than it was last year, much harder, just because we need it, we need to have it."reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 the festival was originally scheduled for july 16th and 17th.but now, the committee says they'll focus on 20-22.