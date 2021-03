Little Girl Pranks Sleeping Man by Applying Lipstick and Nail Paint on Him

This little girl decided to prank a man while he was sleeping.

She applied lipstick over and around his lips and removed the blanket over his feet to put nail paint on his toe-nails.

When he woke up due to the commotion around him and discovered he had been pranked, she hilariously ran away.

Although the naughty kid managed to escape, he seemed extremely angry about her mischief.