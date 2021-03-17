Football Sexual Abuse Review: FA Put Children at Risk

The Football Association was guilty of "institutional failings" in delaying the implementation of child safeguarding measures between 1995 and the spring of 2000, an independent review of historical sexual abuse has found.

The review by Clive Sheldon QC said high-profile convictions - including that of serial abuser Barry Bennell in the United States in 1995 - should have served as the catalyst for change, but the FA was “too slow” to act.

There were known to be at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors, according to the report.

Sheldon says the instances of unreported abuse was likely to be far higher, but that abuse was "not commonplace" and that the "overwhelming majority" of children who played football during the review period engaged with the sport safely.

Report by Avagninag.

