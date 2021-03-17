Demi Lovato Reveals She Was Raped at 15 Years Old

Lovato's new documentary, 'Dancing with the Devil,' premiered on March 16 at SXSW.

In it, she says, "I lost my virginity in a rape.".

The alleged assault took place when Lovato was a Disney Channel star at the age of 15.

We were hooking up but I said -- hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin, and I don’t want to lose it this way, Demi Lovato, via 'Dancing with the Devil'.

And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways.

And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him, Demi Lovato, via 'Dancing with the Devil'.

The documentary also sheds light on Lovato's 2018 overdose and other obstacles she's faced.

'Dancing with the Devil' will premiere on YouTube TV on March 23