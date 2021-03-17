St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum

- show obvious symptoms.- - covid 19 has left many st patty- day celebrations canceled, but- if you're looking for some- family friendly fun this st - patrick's day,- have some loco-motives and visi- the mississippi gulf- coast railroad museum!- they're excited to welcome the- community to the museum with 85- running model trails, 4 outdoor- riding trains, and a 2 million- piece - lego display.

- the museum is open 12pm- 5pm- tuesday through saturday and- for saint patrick's day they're- not only entertaining - guests with their displays but- protecting them from- pinching leprechauns.

- - "tradition says wearing green - makes you - invisible to leprechaun and - leprechaun like to punch you so- we have green bracelets for - everybody that's not wearing- green and we have other colors- - - - so if you are wearing green you- can get a different color."

- they do recommend donations of- $5 for adults and - $2 per child, all donations go- towards the preservation of - the museum and funding for new-