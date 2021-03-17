Amazon to provide health care services

Amazon is making its first jump into providing health care services.
Today the tech giant says it will be offering its Amazon Care Telemedicine Program to employers nationwide.
Created for Amazon's Washington-based workforce, Amazon Care will be available to companies nationwide this summer.
