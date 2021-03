Hancock insists vaccination target still achievable

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK is still "on track" to ensure everyone aged 50 and over will be able to get vaccinated by April 15, despite receiving a letter from NHS leaders which stated there will be a "significant reduction" in the vaccine supply from the week beginning March 29.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn