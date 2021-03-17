Deadly Spa Shootings In Atlanta Area Under Investigation

Investigators are trying to uncover the motive in a shooting rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area.
The attack sent terror through the Asian community that has increasingly been targeted during the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Investigators are trying to uncover the motive in a shooting rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area.
The attack sent terror through the Asian community that has increasingly been targeted during the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Police in Maryland are stepping up patrols around Asian American businesses following the deadly spa shootings in Georgia.
The NYPD is stepping up its presence in neighborhoods across New York City after the deadly shootings at spas in Atlanta. CBS2's..