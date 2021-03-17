Covid Vaccination 'Green Pass'

Should vaccination "green cards" be issued to people who have been fully immunized against covid-19?

3 first at 4.

I'm katie lange should vaccination "green cards" be issued to people who have been fully immunized against covid?

"* 19.

It's a question that has some ethical considerations ..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with the idea behind the green cards..

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* the idea is once a person is fully vaccinated they'll receive digital proof ?

"*?

"* possibly through an ap their phone ?

"* that's private and secure.

As more people are vaccinated it could become important to provide proof of vaccination to book a flight, get on a cruise ship, apply for certain jobs or even go out for a fun evening.

Israel has issued a green card to prove people have been vaccinated and the u?

"*k is considering something similar.

However there are some concerns about the accessibility of vaccines ?

"* mainly they're more available to wealthy white people..

And harder to access for minority groups.

It could highlight greater disparities among communities that are already struggling.

If you think about folks who have very limited access, very limited knowledge of how to get vaccinated and populations that are therefore under we incentivize getting the vaccine those folks really end up being doubly disenfranchise d.

Currently there is no mandate to show proof of vaccination in the u.s. live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

The world health organization is also contemplating requiring proof of vaccination when traveling.