PPP application deadline extended

The deadline to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program has been extended to June.

Announcement today in the genesis group congressional forum.

It happened on a zoom call this afternoon.

The federal lawmakers talked about hospital and school support.... rural broadband initatives.....and helping small businesses by extending the application deadline for the payroll protection program.

Stefanik 2:49 we voted last night to extend the ppp application deadline from march 31st to the end of june to give businesses more time to take advanatage and make sure the federal dollars appropriated are invested in the community 3:05 .

None .

None tenney 14:44 94 percent of the workforce work for a small business.

People think it's all these big businesses but we really are driven by our small business community which is why it's so important we spport them.

14:57 > the two lawmakers also talked about critical concerns at the southern border.

Congresswoman stefanik, who represents the north country here.....says border patrol officers from upstate new york have been transferred from the canadian border to the southern border.

The homeland security secretary testified on capitol