Celebrating St. Patty's Day In Rochester

"* 19 restrictions kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from a local bar and grill ?
"* sam how are they celebrating?
Katie ?
"* here at brothers bar and grill in rochester ?
"* it's st.
Patrick's day all week long.
They went all out with decorations ?
"* giving people a celebratory opportunity to get out ?
"* after a year of covid*9 restrictions.... and being stuck at home.
As of monday at noon ?
"* restaurants across minnesota can now operate at 75?
"*percent capacity.
Owner kevin smoot says despite the dial being turned back ?
"* and restrictios loosened ?
"* he doesn't expect it to be a big boisterous crowd this holiday.
In ancitipation that not everyone would come out to celebrate on the 17th... the bar and grill is making it a week long st.
Patty's celebration.
Dishing up corn beef and cabbage with a side of green beer.
Smoot says st.
Patrick's day ?
"(last( year was supposed to be the first holiday they celebrated as new owners... but the restaurant was forced to shutdown halfway through the busy day.
Fast?
"*forward one year later... smoot says today ?
"(is cause for celebration.
"everything we've gone through in the last year ?
"* for us its a celebration ?
"* of still beig here and still having our doors open ?
"* we're gonna pary anyway, a smaller crown isn't gonna stop us from enjoying it."
Smoot tells me he believes it is important they continue enforcing regulations ?
"* including social distancing ?
*- spacing out tables and limiting capacity.
Live in rochester?
"* samantha soto kimt news 3 thank you samantha.
Smoot telling kimt news 3 he is excited to keep the celebrations going... plans are already in the