Celebrating St. Patty's Day In Rochester

Patrick's day, it's the first major holiday bars and restaurants across Minnesota can celebrate with loosed covid-19 restrictions

"* 19 restrictions kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from a local bar and grill ?

"* sam how are they celebrating?

Katie ?

"* here at brothers bar and grill in rochester ?

"* it's st.

Patrick's day all week long.

They went all out with decorations ?

"* giving people a celebratory opportunity to get out ?

"* after a year of covid*9 restrictions.... and being stuck at home.

As of monday at noon ?

"* restaurants across minnesota can now operate at 75?

"*percent capacity.

Owner kevin smoot says despite the dial being turned back ?

"* and restrictios loosened ?

"* he doesn't expect it to be a big boisterous crowd this holiday.

In ancitipation that not everyone would come out to celebrate on the 17th... the bar and grill is making it a week long st.

Patty's celebration.

Dishing up corn beef and cabbage with a side of green beer.

Smoot says st.

Patrick's day ?

"(last( year was supposed to be the first holiday they celebrated as new owners... but the restaurant was forced to shutdown halfway through the busy day.

Fast?

"*forward one year later... smoot says today ?

"(is cause for celebration.

"everything we've gone through in the last year ?

"* for us its a celebration ?

"* of still beig here and still having our doors open ?

"* we're gonna pary anyway, a smaller crown isn't gonna stop us from enjoying it."

Smoot tells me he believes it is important they continue enforcing regulations ?

"* including social distancing ?

*- spacing out tables and limiting capacity.

Live in rochester?

"* samantha soto kimt news 3 thank you samantha.

Smoot telling kimt news 3 he is excited to keep the celebrations going... plans are already in the