Sober rides for St. Patrick's Day

St patrick's day means it's time to drink a pint of guinness ?

"* or some green bee.

But if you're joining in on the festivities ?

"* you better do so responsibly.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us about extra dwi enforcement.

Slainte, george!

If you are going to celebrate st paddys day tonight ?

"* plan ahead fora sober ride.

Don't hop in your car if you've been drinking.

The rochester police department will have some extra dwi enforcement tonight.

Last year ?

"* bars and restaurants were shuddered because of the pandemic.

But this st patrick's day ?

"* they're open... capacity even increased as of monday.

I spoke to rpd lt.

Josh thompson... who says it's hard to tell if this will influence the amount of drunk drivers arrested this year versus the last.

If you are celebrating tonight ?

"* he encourages you o plan ahead for a sober ride ?

*- and buckle up on the drive hopefully they're designating sober drivers or having alternate transportatio n plans before they go out.

Find a sober driver.

Don't let your friends drive drunk.

Arrange safe ways for them to get home because saint patrick's day is on a weekday... law enforcement also pick people off the road the next morning on the way to work who are still under the influence.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thanks annalise.

According to the minnesota department of public safety... 3 point 8 is the average number of dwi arrests per hour on st patricks day.