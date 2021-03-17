Third Surge of Covid-19 coming?

Five.

Researchers are utilizing a new covid mapping tool.

It provides information on when covid surges can be expected two weeks before they happen.

Mayo clinic says its been following a slight increase in people testing positive for covid..

Mayo clinic says its been following a slight increase in people testing positive for covid.. That means there is a possibility for a surge in the spring but doctor sean dowdy tells me he believes it will be much less severe than what was seen at the end i think vaccines have really had a big impact.

A small percentage of minnesota's been vaccinated, somewhere around 13%, but more than three?

"* quarters of minnesotans over the age of 35 have been vaccinated and that will have a big impact on people who are actually in the hospital with covid.

Mayo clinic says the forecasting can be particularly helpful to people with family and friends in other states, and for those planning to travel

