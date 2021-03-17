Support for the Bryant family after fatal car accident

All four children of MGCCC’s wide receiver coach Bam Bryant were involved in a single vehicle accident Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

- the vehicle left the roadway an- hit a tree before catching fire- news 25's sabria reid, takes us- to mgcccs perkinston- campus to speak with head - football coach jack wright and- his efforts to support the- bryant family.- - coach bryant's 19 year old son- braylon swanigan died - from the accident and the three- younger siblings survived - with major injuries.- mgccc's head football coach jac- wright tells news 25, - the current health conditions o- the bryant- children since the accident.- jack wright, mgccc head footbal- coach:- "kennede is in critical condition, she's going to have - long road to recovery.

The othe- two suffered very serious - injuries, broken bones but they- have been released- from forest general at the- moment."

Coach wright lives close to - where the crash happened in - perkinston.

- jack wright, mgccc head footbal- coach:- " the scene was about a mile from my house.

At that point i- got there, the first- responders were on scene in - masks and doing their part."

News about the devastating- accident spread fast.

- sabria reid, news 25: - "once news broke about the tragic accident involving the - bryant family,- community members reached out t- mgccc's administrators, - coaches and president looking - for ways to help."

Coach wright started a go fund- me page once he realized- the number of people wanting to- help support the bryant - family.

- as of wednesday afternoon - $21,000 has been raised.- jack wright, mgccc head footbal- coach:- "i think more important than th money is the number of people - that have contributed, the- number of small donations.

That- tells me that people are giving- what they can."

- coach wright tells news 25,the- community support doesn't - change the tragic circumstance- but i if it makes - their situation even 1 percent- better, than it's worth it.

- jack wright, mgccc head footbal- coach:- "they are stretched very thin right now, his wife christina - originally is from- southern arkansas, they have a- funeral scheduled for friday.

- "for the family it's going to b a long road to recovery and we- all need to support - them trying to get some form of- normalcy back in their life."

If you would like to help out - the bryant family,visit - the 'support for the family of- bam and christina bryant' - go fund me page.- in perkinston, sabria reid, new- 25.

