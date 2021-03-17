Restaurants open for St. Patrick's Day this year after going dark last year

Patrick's Day as opposed to last year.

What a difference a year makes for area restaurants on this St.

Doesn't mean you can't go out tonight for a good ol' fashioned irish dinner.

And if you do, those establishments would really appreciate it after a very long struggle this past yesr just to stay open.

It was one year ago yesterday...march 16th, 2020...that the state ordered restaurants and bars to shut down.

Many held their so-called 'last supper' meals that night...which at the time may have been a joke...but for many restaurants across the country...it was their last meal.

According to bloomberg.com...mo re than 110,000 u.s. restaurants have permanently closed since the pandemic began a year ago.

But most have weathered the covid storm.

Restaurants like griffin's pub on genesee street in downtown utica...which held their 'last supper' meals that night last year..the night before st.

Patrick's day...having purchased so much corned beef and cabbage, and never had a st.

Patrick's day last year.

They reopened after many months closed...and they do have a st.

Patrick's day menu tonight.

As does tiny's grill on state street on the utica's west side.

Tiny's also reopened after many months of being closed...and they too are hoping for a great crowd tonight....with some positive vibes...as many are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel...finally.

(lucille hilts, manager, tiny's grill) tc : 51:04 - 51:15 "it's a fun day we try to make a fun for our customers as close as we can and they enjoy everything and they're getting great food and we're doing an irish special day thing that we do every year."

Except for last year that is!

Other popular spots tonight for st.

Patrick's day dinners are the 'five points' irish pub at the irish cultural center in utica.

Killabrew in new hartford...besides their irish dinners...also has a band tonight...uncle charlie and the meatballs... even places like tom cavallo's in new hartford...maybe more known for its italian cuisine...also has a corned beef and cabbage dinner tonight.... and as things slowly get back to normal, with things opening up more...these establishments spirits' are start to brighten.

Getting some irish eyes smiling today and tonight...especially after not being open at all on st.

Patrick's day last year... in the studio, gary liberatore, news channel 2.

The cdc is out with steps for a safe st.

Patrick's day.

