Tippecanoe Co. Health Department vaccinating the homeless

About 40 people staying at LTHC have been vaccinated so far.

The tippecanoe county health department is helping vaccinate the homeless population.

Officials started giving the johnson and johnson vaccine at lafayette transitional housing march 12th.

Health administrator khala hochstedler says the county was given 200 of the single dose vaccine.

"it takes a lot longer than just administering the vaccine because they're not registered in the data base at all.

Right?

So, we haven't collected any of their information into the zotec system.

Hochstedler says they ran out of time during the first visit to lthc.

The health department will be doing another round of vaccines this friday.

Extra staff will be on hand to help register lthc clients.

