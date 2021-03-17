Bibb County Schools announces ‘Teacher of the Year’ virtually

Bibb County School District held a virtual Teacher of the Year ceremony Wednesday.

The bibb county school district announced the 20-21 teacher of the year... in a virtual ceremony today.

The ceremony included speeches from superintendent doctor curtis jones ... bibb county board of education president daryl morton,... and macon- bibb mayor lester miller.

The 2021 teacher of the year -- for bibb county -- is doctor eric fuller...at howard middle school.

Dr. fuller reflected on his career... during today's virtual ceremony.

"education is a right that should be thought of as a privilege, best delivered through meaningful relationships.

It has the power to change others but more importantly it has the power to change you as it has changed me."

Mayor miller also proclaimed march 17th ... as bibb county teachers of the year day.

